Coronavirus

Robert Kraft uses Patriots plane to deliver N95 masks from China to Massachusetts

BOSTON -- New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is using the team's plane to retrieve personal protective equipment from China amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker tweeted that the Krafts and other partners are efforting to transport 1 million N95 masks to frontline workers in the state.

"No days off. Thanks to some serious teamwork," the tweet read along with a picture of the plane receiving supplies.



The plane is expected to land at Boston Logan International Airport later Thursday.

The masks arriving represent a partial shipment, and the exact amounts of this shipment will be counted upon arrival and inspection.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmassachusettsnflcoronavirusu.s. & worldnew england patriots
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Cruises with sick passengers awaiting approval to dock in Florida
What small businesses need to know during COVID-19 outbreak
LIST: COVID-19 testing sites around Delaware Valley
Coronavirus turns Philadelphia into ghost town
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Expert says subculture still thinks COVID-19 is hoax
6.6M applied for unemployment in US last week, shattering record
City expands food access and will vote on emergency funding
1 injured in house fire on Roosevelt Boulevard
PA online liquor sales resume, demand shuts down site
Gunman fires shots into car, causing crash in Kensington
What small businesses need to know during COVID-19 outbreak
Show More
AccuWeather: Cool and Windy Today, Still Breezy Friday
All of Pa. under stay at home order as COVID-19 cases top 5,800
K-pop star apologizes for COVID-19 prank on April Fools' Day
BHPD finds 192 rolls of toilet paper in stolen vehicle
COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia jump to 1,675
More TOP STORIES News