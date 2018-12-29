U.S. & WORLD

Safety hazards to be aware of when taking down your holiday decorations

Safety hazards to be aware of when taking down your holiday decorations. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on December 29, 2018.

Have you taken down your holiday decorations, or are you still lighting up the neighborhood?

When you do decide to take them down, you need to be as careful with them as you were putting them up.

That's because there are unexpected hazards, such as tree ornaments.

"Glass ornaments, or really cute, fine things that kids, smaller kids, can ingest. Older kids can actually get harmed if they are playing and running around, they smash on it. Same with our four-legged friends as well. Something to think about," says Dr. Purva Grover of Cleveland Clinic Children's.

Toys, boxes and wrapping paper left lying around can lead to trips and falls.

If you have small children around the house, get rid of plastic bags or packaging, they can be suffocation hazards.

Keep anything with button batteries out of reach of little children, because swallowing them can cause serious injury or even death.

