NJ residents search for COVID-19 vaccine as Shoprite, pharmacies say their schedules are full

Glen Howard, a 63-year-old Marlton, New Jersey resident with high-risk health conditions, stopped by his neighborhood ShopRite supermarket hoping to get a vaccine, only to be told that the pharmacy had no availability.
"I thought I could come get a shot here," Howard said. "All of a sudden, they have a list that's longer than my arm."
ShopRite posted on its website that it is not currently scheduling any more COVID-19 vaccinations due to a full appointment schedule.
The message on the ShopRite's vaccination website reads, "Due to overwhelming demand, our COVID-19 Vaccine appointment schedule is FULL - there are currently no new appointments available. Please check back at a later date. We are working hard to secure additional vaccine and open appointment availability. We are sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience."
Boyd's Pharmacy in Marlton is also booked solid.
"We're booked up until the end of February, and that's pending getting sufficient vaccines to take care of those people," said pharmacist Marvin Wainwright.
His pharmacy received more than 100 calls Wednesday night alone after the news broke that group 1B is now eligible for a vaccine in the state of New Jersey.
Wainwright urges people to try to make their appointments through the state's website.
"Help us help you and try not to call the local pharmacy because not only are we trying to do the vaccines, but we're trying to take care of patients' normal prescription needs," Wainwright said, adding that he and a colleague often come in on their day off in order to help meet the vaccine demand.
New Jersey has administered about 264,000 doses of the vaccine.
"We were seeing the desire for pods to open up to access a broader community for vaccinations," said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.
But some residents are experiencing frustration with the online registration process.
"I don't have a computer," said Janis Moniot of Browns Mills, Burlington County. "And I don't have a phone that has a computer. So I can't get anything that way."
Governor Murphy added that the federal government's decision not to hold back doses of the vaccine also influenced the decision.
People age 65 and over and people ages 16 to 64 with medical conditions in New Jersey had previously been classified in group 1C. They are now part of group 1B.
First responders are also part of group 1B.
Health care workers are part of group 1A.
The state's website lists eligible medical conditions for people age 16-64 under group 1B as follows:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)
- Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2)
- Sickle cell disease
- Smoking
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
Those wishing to make appointments can access information for New Jersey vaccination sites here.
Montgomery County, Pennsylvania is also expanding its vaccine rollout. The county has administered about 6,500 doses of the 10,000 doses it received from the federal government.
"I am so encouraged by the enthusiasm that so many people have to be vaccinated," said Dr. Val Arkoosh, Montgomery County Health Commissioner.
Those in Phases 1A, 1B, and 1C include frontline essential workers, people age 65 and over and people age 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions. Montgomery County list those medical conditions as follows:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)
- Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2)
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Smoking
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
To pre-register for the vaccine in Montgomery County, click this link.
