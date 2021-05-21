Health & Fitness

South Jersey 9-year-old thanks school nurse for saving her life

By
EMBED <>More Videos

South Jersey 9-year-old thanks school nurse for saving her life

VOORHEES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey 9-year-old is crediting a school nurse with saving her life.

Keira Edel, of Cherry Hill, went in for a routine physical at Kresson Middle School when her nurse noticed her vitals were off.

Her blood pressure was abnormally high.

"She saved my life and I really like her because she's really nice," Keira Edel said, describing her school nurse.

It was two weeks ago when the physical happened. Everything escalated quickly after doctors at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia found a cancerous tumor and had to remove one of her kidneys.

"As a parent, to go through something like this. I can't say enough about these doctors," Kiera's mother, Tara Edel said.



But Keira's parents said nurse Dorrie Uscinowicz is the real lifesaver through her quick action.

"I'm just a little piece of the puzzle. I'm just so happy Keira's going to have a good outcome," Uscinowicz said.

The Edel family said they were moved as neighbors help set up a GoFundMe account to offset the unexpected medical expense.

Keira will soon undergo chemotherapy for the next six months to a year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvoorheeshealthchildrennew jersey newscancer
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to end indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated people next week
Exclusive video shows moment of Bensalem hit-and-run
14-year-old gives birth and hands baby to customer at restaurant
Philly removes outdoor mask mandates; Phillies clarify stadium policy
Man's shooting death by Milford police justified, Dept. of Justice says
How diverse are Philly-area police departments? Action News investigates
Biden bestows Medal of Honor on Korean War veteran
Show More
Police release facial reconstruction of woman's skull found in park
Kyle Rittenhouse makes 1st in-person court appearance
Billie Eilish bringing tour to Philly
Serial stalker, rapist on the run in Philadelphia region: Police
Lady Gaga says rape at 19 led to a 'total psychotic break'
More TOP STORIES News