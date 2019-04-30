parenting

Study says unsupervised play helps children's development

Experts say unsupervised playtime makes children more social and more active.

A study from University College London said unsupervised playtime helps children develop important skills like creative thinking, regulating one's own emotions and negotiating.

According to the study, parents often mistakenly see free play time as idle time.

The study said as long as kids are safe and watched at a distance, this free play time is essential to making them healthy and happy.
