HEALTHCHECK

Study: Women who eat fruits and vegetables experience fewer menopause symptoms

EMBED </>More Videos

Study: Women who eat fruits and veggies experience fewer menopause symptoms. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on November 25, 2018.

Women who eat fruits and vegetables may experience fewer menopause symptoms than those who choose to eat sweets and fats.

400 women who had already gone through menopause took part in the study in Iran.

Researchers asked about their eating habits, and about their symptoms when they began to go through the changes, such as hot flashes and night sweats.

They found that the women who consumed the most greens during menopause found it had a smaller impact on their wellbeing, and physical and mental health.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckwomen and health
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTHCHECK
Study finds secondhand cannabis smoke can provoke allergy, worsen asthma in children
Study: Fruits and vegetables contribute to lower risk of memory loss in men
Study finds link between cold weather and alcohol consumption
Consumers advised to throw out romaine lettuce due to e-Coli
More healthcheck
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study finds secondhand cannabis smoke can provoke allergy, worsen asthma in children
Study: Fruits and vegetables contribute to lower risk of memory loss in men
Study finds link between cold weather and alcohol consumption
12 confirmed cases of Adenovirus in Camden County
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
1 dead following apartment fire in Media
Multi-vehicle crash in Norristown sends 3 to the hospital
Protesters march after death of man who wasn't Alabama mall shooter
Suspects sought in shooting inside nightclub in Lawncrest
Fire destroys home in Lawrence Twp., Mercer County
AccuWeather: Sun & Clouds
Crews battle fire at Gloucester County home
Man suffers stomach wound after stabbing in West Oak Lane
Show More
Crews battle house blaze in Montgomery Township
Viewer video shows fire sparked by collapsed wires in Swarthmore
Incoming Mexico gov't: No deal to host US asylum-seekers
Man shot at New Jersey mall on Black Friday
Small business Saturday shopping in Haddonfield
More News