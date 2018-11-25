Study: Women who eat fruits and vegetables experience fewer menopause symptoms

Women who eat fruits and vegetables may experience fewer menopause symptoms than those who choose to eat sweets and fats.400 women who had already gone through menopause took part in the study in Iran.Researchers asked about their eating habits, and about their symptoms when they began to go through the changes, such as hot flashes and night sweats.They found that the women who consumed the most greens during menopause found it had a smaller impact on their wellbeing, and physical and mental health.------