Time-saving substance abuse teleconferencing assessment program unveiled in Bensalem

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County police department is piloting a new program designed to get people into a drug addiction treatment program more quickly by using teleconferencing.Officials say the initiative at Bensalem Township Police is the first of its kind in Pennsylvania.A demonstration of the teleconference assessment process was conducted during a news conference on Monday morning.Any Bensalem resident struggling with addiction can come to the Bensalem Police Department and participate in a video conference call with a specialist at the Gaudenzia treatment center in Bristol. A specialist then looks for a bed at a facility if inpatient treatment is recommended.Officials say the new process will cut the assessment process from four to five hours to 20 minutes - crucial time, according to Fred Harran, Bensalem Director of Public Safety."You don't have days or hours. You have minutes," said Harran.If transportation to treatment is needed, a free Uber ride will be available, paid for by the Kaitlin Murphy Foundation, a Bucks County non-profit dedicated to fighting drug addiction.Initially, the teleconference assessment program will be available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.Bensalem police hope to expand the hours of the program to 24/7 availability in a few weeks.