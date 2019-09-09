BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County police department is piloting a new program designed to get people into a drug addiction treatment program more quickly by using teleconferencing.
Officials say the initiative at Bensalem Township Police is the first of its kind in Pennsylvania.
A demonstration of the teleconference assessment process was conducted during a news conference on Monday morning.
Any Bensalem resident struggling with addiction can come to the Bensalem Police Department and participate in a video conference call with a specialist at the Gaudenzia treatment center in Bristol. A specialist then looks for a bed at a facility if inpatient treatment is recommended.
Officials say the new process will cut the assessment process from four to five hours to 20 minutes - crucial time, according to Fred Harran, Bensalem Director of Public Safety.
"You don't have days or hours. You have minutes," said Harran.
If transportation to treatment is needed, a free Uber ride will be available, paid for by the Kaitlin Murphy Foundation, a Bucks County non-profit dedicated to fighting drug addiction.
Initially, the teleconference assessment program will be available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Bensalem police hope to expand the hours of the program to 24/7 availability in a few weeks.
Time-saving substance abuse teleconferencing assessment program unveiled in Bensalem
PENNSYLVANIA NEWS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News