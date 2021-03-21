'Superman' pharmacist vaccinates thousands at Montgomery County high school

LANSDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A mass vaccination clinic at a Montgomery County high school allowed thousands of people to get their first shots on Sunday.Skippack Pharmacy partnered with North Penn High School to vaccinate 3,000 people in Phase 1a. The clinic vaccinated residents at a rate of 300 people per hour.Dressed as Superman, pharmacist Mayank Amin says he's representing all the health care heroes saving lives during the pandemic."When I wear this costume, it definitely brings out the smiles in a lot of people coming to these clinics," he said.He says the pharmacy has vaccinated 11,000 people since February. The Sunday clinic is particularly special for him - it's at North Penn High school, his alma mater."I graduated in 2003 and it's been a part of my heart ever since. The hallways we're walking through today, the gyms I used to play basketball in and now we're here helping 3,000 people," Amin said.He has 250 volunteers helping him in the 12-hour clinic, where both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available."I think it's so organized so well. I wasn't expecting it. When I saw all these people I thought oh my goodness," said Theresa Cucchi, from Chesterbrook.In the waiting area after being vaccinated, some patients wrote notes to thank the pharmacy."It's good because maybe I can see my family again. I miss my friends," said April Marro, from Harleysville.Some said Amin has been a hero to the community."Just the whole Superman outfit and I've read so many articles about him doing this for the community, going to people's houses and stuff. I'm very grateful to him. That's for sure," said Nemo Perera, from Phoenixville.The pharmacy says everyone who got their first doses at the clinic will be contacted about scheduling their second appointment sometime in the next month.