Surgery at Temple Health saves young patient with inflammatory bowel disease

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Over one and a half million Americans suffer from inflammatory bowel disease and several studies show that it's striking younger generations, drastically interfering in their daily lives.We talked to one college student who says a surgery done at Temple Health literally saved his life.21-year-old Shane Albertson says his Crohn's Disease was absolutely debilitating."I wasn't able to finish my meals. I was having severe low abdominal pain that would have me on the floor hunched over because it was so bad," Shane said.Inflammatory bowel disease is a series of conditions that includes Crohn's Disease and ulcerative colitis normally treated with medication."We think it's an over activation of the immune system," says Dr. Adam Ehrlich, a gastroenterologist at Temple Health. "By suppressing the immune system we can sort of reduce that inflammation and get symptoms under control."But that traditional route failed Shane."I tried different medicine but nothing was really working long term," said Shane.That's when he saw Dr. Howard Ross at Temple Health.Dr. Ross says Shane was at a critical point when he saw him."He would have died without surgery, he needed surgery," Dr. Ross said.Dr. Ross says Shane's problem wasn't just Crohn's Disease. He also had an infection and intestines that weren't developed correctly.After two surgeries in 2017, Shane is leading a normal life."If you see there's no light at the end of the tunnel, that's what Shane to me is about. I mean, he is the light at the end of the tunnel. He's going to do great, have a great life. I mean it's really, super exciting," Dr. Ross said.Dr. Adam Ehrlich says Shane's case is extreme. The lesson is to be completely open and honest with your primary care physician."You have new symptoms that are unusual, you're not sure what's going on - talk to your primary care. That might include diarrhea that you didn't have before, pain, bleeding, weight loss that's unexplained. All of those things are reasons that you should talk to your doctor," said Dr. Ehrlich.Shane says finding Dr. Ross was life-changing.