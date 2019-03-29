Temple University holds second Mumps vaccine clinic

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Another MMR vaccine clinic is being held at Temple University Friday at Mitten Hall, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.mThe MMR vaccine is for measles, mumps and rubella.Temple had a clinic on Wednesday where over 2,000 students and staff received a vaccine booster shot.The number of mumps cases keeps growing at Temple, there are over 100 cases now.Mumps is contagious, and it's spread through coughing, sneezing and other methods of sharing saliva.Common symptoms are fever, headache and swollen salivary glands.If you've been vaccinated research shows the vaccine can wear off after 10 years which is why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the MMR vaccine is the best protection.The vaccine will be available for all Temple students and staff but you will need to present your Owl card to get the free vaccine.