Temporary manager placed at Hahnemann University Hospital as closure looms

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health has placed a temporary manager at Hahnemann Hospital and St. Christopher's Hospital for Children as a possible shutdown looms.

"Placing a temporary manager allows the department to immediately access information regarding the needs of patients and staff at both locations," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "In working with PAHS officials to agree to a temporary manager, it allows us to ensure this process continues smoothly. Public health and safety is and always will be the department's number one priority as we work to ensure the needs of southeastern Pennsylvanians are met."

Officials say a cease and desist order remains in place at this time.

Hundreds rally to save Hahnemann Univ. Hospital
Nurses from Hahnemann and other hospitals rally as efforts continue to save the 171-year-old hospital


Over the weekend, the hospital announced it would no longer be accepting trauma patients.

Hahnemann's owner filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday, citing 30 debtors to whom it owes $500,000 or more.

Hahnemann had already laid off 175 workers in early April, citing a multi-million dollar deficit, which was increasing each month by $3 to 5 million.

The April layoffs included 66 nurses, 22 technical workers, and 88 non-union employees.

The 495-bed hospital announced it would close in September due to unsustainable financial losses.
