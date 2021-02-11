Tracking the vaccine supply status in Philadelphia suburbs: Here's what we know

Currently, the whole Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is getting on average 175,000 doses a week from the federal government for roughly 12 million Pennsylvania residents. Many in southeastern Pennsylvania are feeling the impacts of the shortage.
In Delaware County, the mass vaccination site in Yeadon remains closed due to a lack of vaccine supply.
"I think we requested 3,000; I think we got 1,200. I mean we could do that in two days," said Delaware County Council Chairman Brian Zidek.
However, he says their Aston site at the Aston Community Center is open by appointment only, but there are 24 other local vaccine providers in the county like pharmacies and doctor's offices that offer doses. County officials don't have control over those locations or how many doses they receive.
You also have to register online for each location on their respective webpages. The county has them listed on their COVID-19 information website.
"If we could wave a magic wand, we would have one centralized booking that would draw in any registrations, but there's no such system that exists," said Zidek.
In Montgomery County, they've had to close their county-run vaccination site at Norristown High School. They also don't have enough vaccines.
Officials say they've made new upgrades to their county website.
"If you pre-register for a vaccine with Montgomery County, we will be sending you a weekly e-mail to keep you updated on our vaccination progress and what you can expect when it's your turn," said Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.
Local providers are inoculating residents, but you are urged to check their individual sites for availability. For those who don't have internet in Montgomery County, you can call this hotline: 833-875-3967.
In Bucks County, they're operating clinics at their three county community college campuses. However, right now the Newtown Campus is waiting for more vaccines to become operational.
"We are just about done with first responders; all healthcare workers. We just started yesterday to vaccine 85 years and up," said Bucks County Commissioner Diane Marseglia.