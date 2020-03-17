These Philly fitness studios are offering online workouts you can stream at home

For the foreseeable future, many in the region will be confined to their homes with the majority of businesses closed to help stem the spread of Covid-19.
Gyms are among the list of non-essential businesses closed during the social distancing cause, so many fitness centers have taken their classes virtual, many free for members. We listed a number of gyms offering online courses you can do from the comfort of your home.
YOGA/BARRE
Bar Method Rittenhouse
Join your favorite instructors as they teach live streaming classes on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The remaining week's schedule will be available later in the week. You must have an active membership to participate.
Sign up for classes here: Registration page
Core Power Yoga
While studios are closed, Core Power is offering a special collection of online classes through their on demand network of courses. New C1, C2, Sculpt, HPF and even meditation classes will be available weekly. View their extensive library here: On Demand Classes.
Priya Hot Yoga
The yoga studio will offer two weeks of free virtual zoom sessions. Each session lasts 60 mins and caters to all levels. You can sign up for free at the Zoom website. View the daily schedule at: Priya Yoga classes
Pop Fit Studios
The Havertown studio's site allows you to live-stream barre, dance and bounce classes. You can even rent their mini trampolines for workouts at home. Sign up for classes on their website.
Vitality Meditation
Vitality will live a free stream yoga classes on Thursday at 6 p.m. via Instagram Live. Wednesday night, they are offering grounding breath work Meditation accessible online via their website for $7.
They are also offering Mindfulness Monday online on March 23 for$7. Sign up on their website.
HIIT/STRENGTH TRAINING
The Edge Fitness Clubs
The Edge Fitness Clubs are offering daily LIVE streamed workouts you can do at home without equipment. Missed the session? No worries! You can catch a replay on Instagram or Facebook.
Visit their Instagram for daily schedules and LIVE streams.
Be Well With Beth
The registered dietitian and personal trainer offers simple, short daily workouts for all levels via Instagram. Several workouts are good for parents as they can include the kids home from school. New workouts are posted daily. The website also offers a free 10-day nutrition and fitness challenge as well as virtual nutrition consultations which may be covered by your insurance.
Check out her free Instagram workouts here: @BeWellWithBeth
Compete in the challenge here: 10-day challenge
Gorilla Power
Trainer Leroy Mapp is offering online high intensity workouts over the next few months. The nine-week program features 27 workouts for all levels and begins on March 23.
Visit Gorilla-Power.com to learn more and to sign up.
BPM Fitness
All this week, BPM fitness is posting free classes on its Instagram page.
Starting Friday, BPM will post zoom classes two to three times a day. Proceeds will go directly to the coaches. BPM will also host free mindfulness courses via zoom several times throughout the next two weeks in the evenings for everyone.
Get all the information on classes at BPM Fitness PHL.
WillPower Live
WillPower Live is going virtual for its members, or a small fee for nonmembers. Classes will be accessible on a private Facebook page Monday-Friday at 6:30 a.m. and on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. for 45-minute workouts.
The workouts will then be available whenever for members. Check out WillPowerLive.com for more information.
Flip Out Productions
Flip Out productions is offering daily workouts via its Instagram page. They plan to add content daily.
Core Fit Training Studio
The gym is offering Facebook Live classes for members. Check the websiteand Facebook page for dates and times.
Solidcore
Solidcore is offering free workout classes you can access via their YouTube page.