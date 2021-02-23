Winter weather wreaks havoc on vaccine shipments, canceling appointments

COVID-19 vaccine

BOOTHWYN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pharmacists at Boothwyn Apothecary in Delaware County, Pennsylvania are trying to reschedule 100 second-dose COVID-19 vaccinations, which were postponed last week.

"We're going to be getting 100 second doses (Tuesday) hopefully, fingers crossed," said Pharmacist Noel Boehm.

Boehm is hopeful for a Moderna vaccine shipment that never came because of winter weather issues.

"They're coming from McKesson, which is in Texas. So, they didn't ship out any Moderna vaccine last week," said Boehm.

Pennsylvania Department of Health says those shipments are coming this week, as are the week's typical allotment.

"They will be coming through and they are arriving today, tomorrow or Wednesday this week," said Pennsylvania Department of Heath spokesperson, Barry Ciccocioppo.

New Jersey is expecting last week's Moderna vaccines to come in Monday. The state still tracking Pfizer doses.

"We know that these shipping delays have caused some appointments to be rescheduled and we certainly understand how disappointing that is for residents," said Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli.

Andre Bell is a teacher's assistant with a Philadelphia Charter school. On Monday, he got his first vaccination at CHOP Roberts Center for Pediatric Research, taking advantage of the program launched by the city to vaccinate school workers.

"I think the first shot is a good step towards something being done," said Bell.

Bell says he'd feel more secure returning to work, once fully vaccinated.

"If schools open up with nothing, there's just trouble ahead," said Bell.
