Trenton residents prepare for heat wave by hitting the pool

By Rebeccah Hendrickson
TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- As Trenton, New Jersey braces for the summer's latest heat wave, some neighbors got an early start beating the heat at Hetzel Pool.

"I go in the pool and the water park every day," said 7-year-old Khyzir Brannon.

He says he's a pool expert and spends his summer, "swimming, jumping, playing mermaid."

His grandfather said he plans to bring the kids to the pool every day this week temperatures are expected to climb.

"I guess this is how we're going to do the heatwave, in the pool. We're going to challenge it," said Aramis Wright.

Chief Meteorologist Cecily Tynan said with the hot temperatures and the humidity, it will feel oppressive later this week.

"We're going to hit probably 100 (degrees) the next couple days, so we expect large crowds and we'll be ready for them," said Paul Harris, the pool administrator for the city.

He offered a few tips for staying cool.

"Wear light-colored clothing, bring plenty of fluids, and also be ready to get in the water. We encourage people, if you're coming, we ask you to come to swim, that's the most important thing, reduce that body temperature," he said.

That's something 6-year-old Aloana is happy to do.

"Having fun and playing in the water, she said.

Trenton has five public pools that are open for the summer. The city will also open Jennye Stubblefield Senior Center as a cooling center starting Tuesday. Transportation is available and there will be refreshments there too.
