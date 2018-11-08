Hero saves as many as 30 people during Thousand Oaks shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

A man helped rescue possibly as many as 30 people after shots were fired at a bar in Thousand Oaks late Wednesday night.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. --
A man helped rescue as many as 30 people during a shooting at a Thousand Oaks, California nightclub that left 13 people dead, including the shooter.

Matt Wennerstrom said he immediately recognized the sound of gunfire. He smashed a window with a bar stool to rescue people in the bar as the shooting was taking place.

"We probably pushed 30 or 35 people through that window," Wennerstrom said.

Blood was visible on the sleeve of his shirt.



"All I did was grab as many people as I could and pull them underneath the table until I heard a break in the shots, and then we got people out of there, as much as we could," he said.

One woman who went through the window was in tears describing the event.



Wennerstrom, who said he visits Borderline every week, said all he wanted to do was get his friends to safety.
EMBED More News Videos

Gunman kills 12 in Calif. bar; suspect dead. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on November 8, 2018.



The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday local time at Borderline Bar & Grill. Authorities said hundreds of people were inside the bar when the gunfire rang out.

The shooting left 12 people dead, including a Ventura County sheriff's sergeant, authorities said.

Authorities said the suspect was killed inside the venue.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mass shootingfatal shootingu.s. & worldthousand oaks mass shootingCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
13 dead including sheriff's sergeant, gunman in Calif. bar shooting
Top Stories
13 dead including sheriff's sergeant, gunman in Calif. bar shooting
PHOTOS: Deadly shooting in Thousand Oaks nightclub
Stepdad, son recall terrifying moments gunfire erupted at Calif. bar
Philly police officer shot, wounded in Kensington; 2 in custody
Neighbors praise Ofc. Sulock, shot on-duty Wednesday
Off-duty firefighter crashes Maserati in Philadelphia
Patients of Lehigh Valley dentist told to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
Local high school installs new gun-detection technology
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Chilly Today, Wet Friday Night
Troubleshooters: Military community without power for days
Pedestrian dies after being struck by school bus in Port Richmond
Police: 2 dead following shooting in N. Philly home
Woman escapes serious injury after tree falls on car
More News