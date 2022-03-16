Hersheypark

Hersheypark no longer accepting cash | What you should know before you go

Guests who arrive to the park with only cash can convert the money to prepaid debit cards.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Hersheypark no longer accepting cash for 2022 season

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- If you are heading to Hersheypark this summer, make sure you bring your credit card.

When the park opens for the season on April 2, cash payments will no longer be accepted.

Hersheypark officials say this is an effort to "create more convenient retail and dining experiences for guests."

The park accepts all major credit and debit cards as well as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay.

Hersheypark 2022 Cashless Icon

Hersheypark



Guests who arrive at the park with only cash can convert the money to prepaid debit cards at five Cash-To-Card kiosks throughout the park, officials say.

"For games, guests will need to purchase a separate Gaming Card, which they can load via cashless payment at an in-park Gaming Card kiosk," the park says.

SEE ALSO: 2 new Jolly Rancher rides opening at Hersheypark this summer

There are no fees to convert cash to a prepaid card at a Cash-to-Card kiosk inside Hersheypark.

There are also no fees to use the prepaid card inside or outside of Hersheypark.

"You can load up to $500 onto a single prepaid Visa card but prepaid cards are not reloadable. Prepaid cards can be used anywhere Visa is accepted," the park says.

Hersheypark recommends, in place of cash, guests consider purchasing e-gift cards before they visit the park.

The park does say its roaming food and beverage carts will still accept cash as will The Chocolatier Restaurant, Bar + Patio.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentpennsylvaniatheme parkamusement parkhersheypark
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HERSHEYPARK
Hersheypark says no masks needed for fully vaccinated guests
Hersheypark warns of ticket scam on social media
Missing wallet found 4 years later at Hershey Park
Wallet missing for 4 years found at Hersheypark
TOP STORIES
Pizza delivery driver carjacked by teen; girlfriend, 3 kids in minivan
1 in custody, 1 injured in Montco shooting incident
Man killed while holding baby; 7 others injured in shootings
20-year-old walking with friend shot on Roosevelt Boulevard
BA.2, deltacron: What is known so far about new COVID variants
Ukraine's president to ask Congress for more help amid Russian bombing
Rita's switches up its First Day of Spring free ice promotion
Show More
Federal Reserve expected to raise borrowing rate
Clayton's journey ends with an unexpected twist on 'The Bachelor'
AccuWeather: Warm & Sunny Today, Rain Tomorrow
Senate advances bill to make daylight saving time permanent
Airfares are going up. Blame full planes, not fuel prices
More TOP STORIES News