Hersheypark no longer accepting cash | What you should know before you go

When the park opens for the season on April 2, cash payments will no longer be accepted.
Hersheypark officials say this is an effort to "create more convenient retail and dining experiences for guests."
The park accepts all major credit and debit cards as well as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay.
Guests who arrive at the park with only cash can convert the money to prepaid debit cards at five Cash-To-Card kiosks throughout the park, officials say.
"For games, guests will need to purchase a separate Gaming Card, which they can load via cashless payment at an in-park Gaming Card kiosk," the park says.
SEE ALSO: 2 new Jolly Rancher rides opening at Hersheypark this summer
There are no fees to convert cash to a prepaid card at a Cash-to-Card kiosk inside Hersheypark.
There are also no fees to use the prepaid card inside or outside of Hersheypark.
"You can load up to $500 onto a single prepaid Visa card but prepaid cards are not reloadable. Prepaid cards can be used anywhere Visa is accepted," the park says.
Hersheypark recommends, in place of cash, guests consider purchasing e-gift cards before they visit the park.
The park does say its roaming food and beverage carts will still accept cash as will The Chocolatier Restaurant, Bar + Patio.