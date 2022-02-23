2 new Jolly Rancher rides opening at Hersheypark this summer

Jolly Rancher Remix Hersheypark

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania -- Sweet!There will be something new for families this summer at Hersheypark.The amusement park will debut two Jolly Rancher candy-themed rides.The park is re-imagining its Trailblazer boomerang coaster, which will now be called the Jolly Rancher Remix."Riders of Hershey's height category (48") and above will blast through the flavor tunnel, invert six times in 90 seconds and jam to sweet tunes," the park says. "Each ride is different with five randomized flavor rides like Watermelon or Green Apple, complete with different music, lights and scents for an only-in-Hershey sensory experience."The second ride will be the Mix'd Flavored By Jolly Rancher, a family-friendly spinning flat ride."Riders of Reese's height category (42") and above sit in one of the four arms and spin 360 degrees. The ride then shifts into gear and mixes in lifts, drops and never-before-seen views while dodging the other riders," the park says.While both rides will debut this summer, the theme park opens for the season on April 2.