Firefighters prevent disaster at Southwest Philadelphia ethanol storage facility with high-risk move

It happened around 6:45 p.m. at the Point Breeze Terminal located along the 6300 block of Passyunk Avenue.
Fire crews responded to a report of a fire showing from an area between two ethanol storage tanks. The fire reached two alarms with the flames burning at approximately 1,000 degrees
Kinder Morgan Terminals, which oversees the site, handles petroleum, gasoline, ULSD, ethanol, biodiesel. Roughly eight tanks sit on their 26-acre property in Philadelphia.
The company said after the fire broke out, the facility was immediately shut down and all personnel was evacuated.
"The appropriate regulatory agencies are being notified, and an investigation into the cause of the fire will be conducted," said Kinder Morgan in a statement.
Fire officials made the decision to send teams in to shut off the valves, cutting off the supply of ethanol to the flames.
Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said the firefight was extremely dangerous and the entire 1.5 million gallons of ethanol could have caught fire at any moment.
"We determined, of course, the best way to eliminate the longer-term risk was to put that fire out. And again, not by putting it out, we actually had to close the valves first to stop the product, then extinguish the fire and now the cleanup begins-- led by Kinder Morgan and their contractors," said Thiel.
Officials said they don't know how much ethanol was released, but do say it was all contained to the area adjacent to the tank and they were conducting air monitoring at the perimeter of the facility.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
Officials also said the fire was not connected to the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refinery explosion earlier this year.