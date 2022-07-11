technology

Group of all female high school juniors, seniors take part in STEM program at Drexel University

"Programs of this nature give that young woman the support that they need," said Maya Garcia, who works at Exelon.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Group of all female students take part in STEM program at Drexel

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An all-female group of high school students got to work this week for The Exelon Foundation's STEM Leadership Academy at Drexel University.

"Exelon and PECO are very dedicated, committed to making sure that we're helping to fill that gender gap that exists within the STEM field," said Maya Garcia, who works at Exelon.

"Programs of this nature give that young woman the support that they need, that encouragement to let them know that this is a career that they can have."

Sixty juniors and seniors from the Greater Philadelphia area were selected for the week-long experience, which focuses on climate change.

"I just think that everyone needs to understand what sustainability is because it's so important to be able to implement it, even if you're just like doing a project like recycling at home," said Sophia Roach, a student from CAPA.

Aliyana Banner attended as a student and is now here as a student mentor.

She is headed to Drexel University this fall on a full scholarship she won through this STEM Academy.

"It kind of helps to see that there are so many other young women who are interested in STEM and want to be in this environment," Banner said.

Students will also take field trips and have opportunities to network.

"Civil engineering is the field that I want to go to. So, I thought it would be great for me to be here, to learn more, and to adapt," explained Simone Richardson a rising junior at George Washington Carver High School of Engineering and Science.

In one of the activities, students tried to use solar energy to make fan motors work.

"It's a little difficult, but we're getting there. We just made a mistake with the wires and the bolts," said Richardson.

In the end, a reflector and some patience made the fan turn.

"We did it!" they cheered.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiaenvironmentphiladelphia newshigh schooltechnologyscience
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TECHNOLOGY
Consumer Reports: Read the fine print before starting new download
FCC asks Apple, Google to block TikTok from app stores
$6 billion will be infused into Navy Yard to make it a 'destination'
ESPN launches Fifty/50 World in celebration of 50 years of Title IX
TOP STORIES
COVID cases undercount leave US with blind spot amid BA.5 spread
Police: Fender bender leads to shooting, fiery crash in Philly
Texas mom argues unborn baby should count as passenger in HOV lane
2 separate shootings leave 1 dead, 2 others injured in Hunting Park
8-year-old paralyzed after being shot in Highland Park parade attack
Massive dead humpback whale washes up at the Jersey shore
Biden celebrates passage of gun law at White House
Show More
Dust devil creates chaotic scene at Las Vegas resort pool
AccuWeather: Bright And Beautiful Today
Officials agree to release some 'hallway' video from Uvalde shooting
Over-the-counter birth control? Drugmaker seeks FDA approval
Mayor Jim Kenney weighs in on upcoming local elections, Mayoral race
More TOP STORIES News