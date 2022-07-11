Group of all female high school juniors, seniors take part in STEM program at Drexel University

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An all-female group of high school students got to work this week for The Exelon Foundation's STEM Leadership Academy at Drexel University."Exelon and PECO are very dedicated, committed to making sure that we're helping to fill that gender gap that exists within the STEM field," said Maya Garcia, who works at Exelon."Programs of this nature give that young woman the support that they need, that encouragement to let them know that this is a career that they can have."Sixty juniors and seniors from the Greater Philadelphia area were selected for the week-long experience, which focuses on climate change."I just think that everyone needs to understand what sustainability is because it's so important to be able to implement it, even if you're just like doing a project like recycling at home," said Sophia Roach, a student from CAPA.Aliyana Banner attended as a student and is now here as a student mentor.She is headed to Drexel University this fall on a full scholarship she won through this STEM Academy."It kind of helps to see that there are so many other young women who are interested in STEM and want to be in this environment," Banner said.Students will also take field trips and have opportunities to network."Civil engineering is the field that I want to go to. So, I thought it would be great for me to be here, to learn more, and to adapt," explained Simone Richardson a rising junior at George Washington Carver High School of Engineering and Science.In one of the activities, students tried to use solar energy to make fan motors work."It's a little difficult, but we're getting there. We just made a mistake with the wires and the bolts," said Richardson.In the end, a reflector and some patience made the fan turn."We did it!" they cheered.