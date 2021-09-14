Todos Unidos

Our America: Todos Unidos | Resources, organizations supporting Hispanic community in our area

Our America: Todos Unidos | Watch the official trailer

PHILADELPHIA -- This Hispanic Heritage Month, join 6abc as we celebrate Hispanic and Latino culture and tradition while examining social and cultural challenges unique to their community. "Our America: Todos Unidos" premieres Wednesday, Sept. 15, on 6abc streaming apps and on Hulu.

Here are organizations that are working to support the Hispanic, Latino and Latinx communities in our area and throughout the nation.

Local resources



Acción Comunal Latinoamericana de Montgomery County (ACLAMO)

512 West Marshal Street

Norristown, PA 19401

610-277-2570

www.aclamo.org

Aclamo provides educational programs, social service and health & wellness programs to Latinos and other communities.

Accción Colombia

4636 N. 5th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19140

215-399-7019

www.accioncolombia.org

Accion Columbia is an organization that promotes Colombian culture through activities and programming

Artistas y Músicos Latino Americanos (AMLA)

4261 N. 5th Street, 3rd floor

Philadelphia, PA 19140

215-324-0746

www.amla.org

AMLA promotes the development, dissemination and understanding of Latin America music and culture with a strong emphasis on youth.

Asociación de Puertorriqueños en Marcha (APM)

1900 N. 9th Street

Philadellphia, PA 19122

267-296-7200

www.apmphila.org

APM is a Latino-based health, human services, community, and economic development organization

ASPIRA, INC. of Pennsylvania

4322 N. 5th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19140

215-455-1300

www.aspirapa.org

ASPIRA is a community based organization serving underprivileged youth through high quality, need-based education, public advocacy and other programs

CEIBA, Inc.

174 Diamond Street

Philadelphia, PA 19122

215-634-7245

www.ceibaphiladelphia.org

CEIBA promotes the economic development and financial inclusion of the Latino community, aimed at ensuring their access to quality housing

Centro Cultural Latinos Unidos (CCLU)

301 King Street

Pottstown, PA 19464

610-705-0566

www.cclu-pottst.org

CCLU is a bilingual organization addressing the needs of Latino children, youth and their parents.

Centro Nueva Creación | Home of the Goodlands

185 W. Tioga Street

Philadelphia, PA 19140

215-426-8762

www.goodlands.org

Centro Nueva Creacion promotes resiliency in young people through educational enrichment and engagement through the Arts.

Congreso de Latinos Unidos, Inc.

216 W Somerset Street

Philaldelphia, PA 19133

215-763-8870

www.congreso.net

Congresso is a multi-service organization with a mission to strengthen Latino communities in the areas of jobs, education & workforce, and housing.

Esperanza

4261 N. 5th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19140

215-324-0746

www.esperanza.us

Esperanza offers programming and activities to empower Latinos on the pathway out of poverty

Gay and Lesbian Latinos AIDS Education Initiative (GALAEI)

118 Fontain Street

Philadelphia, PA 19122

215-398-5003

www.galaeiqtbipoc.org

GALAEI serves the Latinx community and provides services, support and advocacy for Queer, Trans, Black, Indigenous and people of color.

Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

141 E. Hunting Park Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19124

215-845-5456

www.philashispanicchamber.org

GPHCC supports the growth and development of Latino entrepreneurs and professionals.

La Puerta Abierta / The Open Door

P. O. Box 534

Narbeth, PA 19072

610-745-1952

Lpa-theopendoor.org

LPA improves access to quality mental health care for Latino immigrant and refugee communities

Norris Square Community Alliance

174 Diamond Street

Philadelplhia, PA 19122

215-426-8734

www.nscaphila.org

NSCA empowers residents of the Latino community to build, develop, and improve the physical, economic, social, cultural and educational aspects of the neighborhood.

Puentes de Salud

1700 South Street

Philadelphia, PA 19146

215-454-8000

www.Puentesdesalud.org

Puentes de Salud promotes the health and wellness of Philadelphia Latinx immigrant population

Raíces Culturales Latinoamericanas

634 Maple Avenue

Aldan PA 19018

267-303-0642

www.raicesculturales.org

Raices is a nonprofit Latino arts & culture organization that seeks to support. promote and increase public awareness of the richness, beauty, and diversity of Latin American

Taller Puertorriqueño, Inc.

2600 N. 5th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19133

215-426-3311

www.Tallerpr.org

Taller is a dynamic, growth-oriented arts institution documenting and sharing others the vibrant character of the Puerto Rican and Latino community.

National resources



Housing




Women





Immigrant Services/Resources




Employment




Domestic Abuse





Education





Advocacy/Civil Rights





Health




Mental Health





Family Services





Culture





Voting/Civic Leadership



