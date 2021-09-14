Our America: Todos Unidos | Resources, organizations supporting Hispanic community in our area

Local resources

PHILADELPHIA --Here are organizations that are working to support the Hispanic, Latino and Latinx communities in our area and throughout the nation.512 West Marshal StreetNorristown, PA 19401610-277-2570Aclamo provides educational programs, social service and health & wellness programs to Latinos and other communities.4636 N. 5th StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19140215-399-7019Accion Columbia is an organization that promotes Colombian culture through activities and programming4261 N. 5th Street, 3rd floorPhiladelphia, PA 19140215-324-0746AMLA promotes the development, dissemination and understanding of Latin America music and culture with a strong emphasis on youth.1900 N. 9th StreetPhiladellphia, PA 19122267-296-7200APM is a Latino-based health, human services, community, and economic development organization4322 N. 5th StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19140215-455-1300ASPIRA is a community based organization serving underprivileged youth through high quality, need-based education, public advocacy and other programs174 Diamond StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19122215-634-7245CEIBA promotes the economic development and financial inclusion of the Latino community, aimed at ensuring their access to quality housing301 King StreetPottstown, PA 19464610-705-0566CCLU is a bilingual organization addressing the needs of Latino children, youth and their parents.185 W. Tioga StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19140215-426-8762Centro Nueva Creacion promotes resiliency in young people through educational enrichment and engagement through the Arts.216 W Somerset StreetPhilaldelphia, PA 19133215-763-8870Congresso is a multi-service organization with a mission to strengthen Latino communities in the areas of jobs, education & workforce, and housing.4261 N. 5th StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19140215-324-0746Esperanza offers programming and activities to empower Latinos on the pathway out of poverty118 Fontain StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19122215-398-5003GALAEI serves the Latinx community and provides services, support and advocacy for Queer, Trans, Black, Indigenous and people of color.141 E. Hunting Park Ave.Philadelphia, PA 19124215-845-5456GPHCC supports the growth and development of Latino entrepreneurs and professionals.P. O. Box 534Narbeth, PA 19072610-745-1952LPA improves access to quality mental health care for Latino immigrant and refugee communities174 Diamond StreetPhiladelplhia, PA 19122215-426-8734NSCA empowers residents of the Latino community to build, develop, and improve the physical, economic, social, cultural and educational aspects of the neighborhood.1700 South StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19146215-454-8000Puentes de Salud promotes the health and wellness of Philadelphia Latinx immigrant population634 Maple AvenueAldan PA 19018267-303-0642Raices is a nonprofit Latino arts & culture organization that seeks to support. promote and increase public awareness of the richness, beauty, and diversity of Latin American2600 N. 5th StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19133215-426-3311Taller is a dynamic, growth-oriented arts institution documenting and sharing others the vibrant character of the Puerto Rican and Latino community.