Our America: Todos Unidos | Resources, organizations supporting Hispanic community in our area

Here are organizations that are working to support the Hispanic, Latino and Latinx communities in our area and throughout the nation.
Local resources
Acción Comunal Latinoamericana de Montgomery County (ACLAMO)
512 West Marshal Street
Norristown, PA 19401
610-277-2570
www.aclamo.org
Aclamo provides educational programs, social service and health & wellness programs to Latinos and other communities.
Accción Colombia
4636 N. 5th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19140
215-399-7019
www.accioncolombia.org
Accion Columbia is an organization that promotes Colombian culture through activities and programming
Artistas y Músicos Latino Americanos (AMLA)
4261 N. 5th Street, 3rd floor
Philadelphia, PA 19140
215-324-0746
www.amla.org
AMLA promotes the development, dissemination and understanding of Latin America music and culture with a strong emphasis on youth.
Asociación de Puertorriqueños en Marcha (APM)
1900 N. 9th Street
Philadellphia, PA 19122
267-296-7200
www.apmphila.org
APM is a Latino-based health, human services, community, and economic development organization
ASPIRA, INC. of Pennsylvania
4322 N. 5th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19140
215-455-1300
www.aspirapa.org
ASPIRA is a community based organization serving underprivileged youth through high quality, need-based education, public advocacy and other programs
CEIBA, Inc.
174 Diamond Street
Philadelphia, PA 19122
215-634-7245
www.ceibaphiladelphia.org
CEIBA promotes the economic development and financial inclusion of the Latino community, aimed at ensuring their access to quality housing
Centro Cultural Latinos Unidos (CCLU)
301 King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-705-0566
www.cclu-pottst.org
CCLU is a bilingual organization addressing the needs of Latino children, youth and their parents.
Centro Nueva Creación | Home of the Goodlands
185 W. Tioga Street
Philadelphia, PA 19140
215-426-8762
www.goodlands.org
Centro Nueva Creacion promotes resiliency in young people through educational enrichment and engagement through the Arts.
Congreso de Latinos Unidos, Inc.
216 W Somerset Street
Philaldelphia, PA 19133
215-763-8870
www.congreso.net
Congresso is a multi-service organization with a mission to strengthen Latino communities in the areas of jobs, education & workforce, and housing.
Esperanza
4261 N. 5th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19140
215-324-0746
www.esperanza.us
Esperanza offers programming and activities to empower Latinos on the pathway out of poverty
Gay and Lesbian Latinos AIDS Education Initiative (GALAEI)
118 Fontain Street
Philadelphia, PA 19122
215-398-5003
www.galaeiqtbipoc.org
GALAEI serves the Latinx community and provides services, support and advocacy for Queer, Trans, Black, Indigenous and people of color.
Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
141 E. Hunting Park Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19124
215-845-5456
www.philashispanicchamber.org
GPHCC supports the growth and development of Latino entrepreneurs and professionals.
La Puerta Abierta / The Open Door
P. O. Box 534
Narbeth, PA 19072
610-745-1952
Lpa-theopendoor.org
LPA improves access to quality mental health care for Latino immigrant and refugee communities
Norris Square Community Alliance
174 Diamond Street
Philadelplhia, PA 19122
215-426-8734
www.nscaphila.org
NSCA empowers residents of the Latino community to build, develop, and improve the physical, economic, social, cultural and educational aspects of the neighborhood.
Puentes de Salud
1700 South Street
Philadelphia, PA 19146
215-454-8000
www.Puentesdesalud.org
Puentes de Salud promotes the health and wellness of Philadelphia Latinx immigrant population
Raíces Culturales Latinoamericanas
634 Maple Avenue
Aldan PA 19018
267-303-0642
www.raicesculturales.org
Raices is a nonprofit Latino arts & culture organization that seeks to support. promote and increase public awareness of the richness, beauty, and diversity of Latin American
Taller Puertorriqueño, Inc.
2600 N. 5th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19133
215-426-3311
www.Tallerpr.org
Taller is a dynamic, growth-oriented arts institution documenting and sharing others the vibrant character of the Puerto Rican and Latino community.
National resources
Housing
Women
Immigrant Services/Resources
Employment
- LatPro
- Workplace equity: Council for Latino Workplace Equity
- Economic equity: National Association for Latino Community Asset Builders
Domestic Abuse
Education
Advocacy/Civil Rights
Health
Mental Health
- American Society of Hispanic Psychiatry
- Therapy for Latinx
- National Hispanic and Latino Mental Health Technology Transfer Center Network
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration