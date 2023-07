50-year-old man killed in hit-ad-run crash in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that took place early Saturday morning.

Officials say it happened on the 6400 block of North 8th Street just after 1 a.m.

A 50-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and transported to Einstein Medical Center, according to police.

The victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officers say the striking vehicle fled the scene.

No arrests have been made in this case.