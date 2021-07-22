Suspect in fatal Port Richmond hit-and-run turns self in to police

Lauren Panas

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspected hit-and-run driver accused of killing a pedestrian in Philadelphia's Port Richmond last month turned himself in to police on Thursday.The Action Cam was at the Accident Investigation Division as Samuel Starks arrived to surrender.Starks is accused in the death of 35-year-old Lauren Panas, who was trying to cross the 2700 block of Kensington Avenue on June 6.Tragically, this is the second child the Panas' have lost. In 2009, their son Billy was shot and killed by off-duty Philadelphia police officer Frank Tepper during a fight that had erupted outside his home during a baby shower.Tepper was convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of the 21-year-old in 2012.