hit and run

Suspect in fatal Port Richmond hit-and-run turns self in to police

Samuel Starks is accused in the death of 35-year-old Lauren Panas.
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect in fatal Port Richmond hit-and-run turns self in to police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspected hit-and-run driver accused of killing a pedestrian in Philadelphia's Port Richmond last month turned himself in to police on Thursday.

The Action Cam was at the Accident Investigation Division as Samuel Starks arrived to surrender.

Starks is accused in the death of 35-year-old Lauren Panas, who was trying to cross the 2700 block of Kensington Avenue on June 6.

RELATED: Police release new video of vehicle involved in fatal Port Richmond hit-and-run

Lauren Panas



Tragically, this is the second child the Panas' have lost. In 2009, their son Billy was shot and killed by off-duty Philadelphia police officer Frank Tepper during a fight that had erupted outside his home during a baby shower.

Tepper was convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of the 21-year-old in 2012.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiahit and runfatal crashphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Hit-and-run driver kills bicyclist on Roosevelt Boulevard: Police
85-year-old woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Center City
Temple doctor killed on way to work; hit-and-run driver sought
Driver sought after man killed in Trenton hit-and-run
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News