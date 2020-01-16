Society

HOA orders teen out of grandmother's 55 and over community after both his parents die

Prescott, Arizona (WPVI) -- A story is gaining a lot of reaction in Arizona after a homeowners association forced a family to move because of who was living there.

Melodie Passmore lives in a 55 and over community in Prescott, Arizona where the rules dictate no children are allowed to reside.

When Melodie's 15-year-old grandson moved in with them, she knew it was a violation, but she was still shocked to get a letter from the HOA ordering him or them to move out.

Her grandson Collin had been tragically orphaned by the sudden death of both of his parents.

The HOA told them it had to balance the interests of all parties not just the passmores.

Although, after the story went viral, the HOA changed its tune.

They are now saying they are working with the family to resolve the living situation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarizonagrandmotherhomeowner associationmovinghomeowners
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
More TOP STORIES News