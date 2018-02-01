2018 Broad Street Run Lottery is now open

The 10-mile race is scheduled for May 6th.
The Broad Street Run is so popular that runners need to enter a lottery to get in.
Registration runs through February 16th.
The list of 40,000 runners randomly selected for the race will be posted on February 20th.
The 2018 Blue Cross Broad Street Run Lottery is open and accepting entries until February 16th! Click here to register: https://t.co/8p5RXQy5yW pic.twitter.com/slUpSddQAm— IBX Broad Street Run (@IBXRun10) February 1, 2018
Online: http://www.broadstreetrun.com/Registration/Register.cfm
