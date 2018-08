2018 Broad Street Run Lottery is now open

The 2018 Blue Cross Broad Street Run Lottery is open and accepting entries until February 16th! Click here to register: https://t.co/8p5RXQy5yW pic.twitter.com/slUpSddQAm — IBX Broad Street Run (@IBXRun10) February 1, 2018

Registration is now open for a chance to race in the 2018 Broad Street Run.The 10-mile race is scheduled for May 6th.The Broad Street Run is so popular that runners need to enter a lottery to get in. Registration runs through February 16th.The list of 40,000 runners randomly selected for the race will be posted on February 20th.Online: http://www.broadstreetrun.com/Registration/Register.cfm ------