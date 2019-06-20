Hobbies & Interests

Country Time paying kids' fines, lobbying for legalizing lemonade stands

NEW YORK -- Country Time is doubling down on its campaign to save one of America's favorite summer past times - children's lemonade stands.

The drink maker has been paying fines for kids across the country who have had their unpermitted stands shut down.

Now the company has a new website that shows where stands are legal, and directs visitors to where they can lobby their local lawmakers.

Lemonade stands are currently allowed without permits in just 15 states.

The company says, "Whether you live in a red state or blue state, every state can be a yellow state."

The website also offers downloadable yard signs to rally for the cause.

To learn more visit: http://countrytimelegalade.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & intereststicketslemonadefundraiser
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drivers stranded on I-295, PATCO suspends service
AccuWeather: Flooding Downpours, Spotty Severe Storms Today and Tonight
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
72 Philly officers placed on desk duty over social media posts
3 injured in shooting near Allentown nightclub
Police investigate alleged child, animal abuse case in Chester Co.
Allentown mother charged in death of infant found in paint can
Show More
Arrest made in Southwest Philadelphia apartment murder
Sources: Additional arrests made after cocaine bust at Philly port
Sonic devices installed at 30 city parks to prevent loitering
Drug counselors react to Philly cocaine bust
New simulator aims to teach teens about driving dangers
More TOP STORIES News