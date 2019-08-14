Hobbies & Interests

Fisherman reels in massive 90.6-pound fish off Cape May

CAPE MAY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man has a real fish story to tell, and he's got the proof.

Len Andalis of Mayfair proudly showed us the 90.6-pound cobia fish he caught off Cape May last Friday.

Andalis says he was fishing for flounder and never expected to catch a cobia.

"Cobia are southern fish. These last few years, down off the coast of New Jersey, we've been seeing a lot of them. I tell ya what, this is the first cobia I caught in my life," said Andalis.

It took Andalis an hour and a half to land the giant. It weighs three pounds more than the New Jersey record, which was set 20 years ago.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestscape maynew jerseynew jersey newsfishing
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Scattered Showers and Downpours, Stays Humid
At least 1 stabbed after fight on North Broad Street: Police
13-year-old entrepreneur starts his own clothing brand
Higher than average tornado numbers in Pa., NJ and Del.
Teen assaulted, father shot during home invasion in Mt. Laurel
Charlie Manuel named new Phillies hitting coach
Wahlburgers closing Northern Liberties location, company says
Show More
Philadelphia Orchestra rescinds invitation to Placido Domingo
14 dogs rescued from Lancaster County home
Iconic tower removed from Tower Theater
Trump administration toughens rules on legal immigration
$1M lottery ticket sold at Delco Wawa
More TOP STORIES News