Video shows tarpon swallowing teen's hand in Florida Keys

ISLAMORADA, Florida (WPVI) -- A massive tarpon, a fish also known as a silver king, bit the hand that fed it, and it was all caught on camera, according to Storyful.
Austin Craver was at Robbie's of Islamorada feeding a school of tarpon on August 15 in Islamorada, Florida when one of the silver kings momentarily swallowed his hand and a fair amount of forearm.
Courtney Craver, Austin's mother, told Storyful it is a tradition to bring her family to the Florida Keys in the summer to see who can have the most up-close-and-personal feeding encounter with a tarpon.
"The person with the highest scratch wins $20!" Craver said.
Craver says you must have the highest scratch on your arm to be the winner.
In this case, Courtney told Storyful it was a draw because both Austin and his friend had blood dripping from their hands.
