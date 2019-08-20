Hobbies & Interests

Video shows tarpon swallowing teen's hand in Florida Keys

ISLAMORADA, Florida (WPVI) -- A massive tarpon, a fish also known as a silver king, bit the hand that fed it, and it was all caught on camera, according to Storyful.

Austin Craver was at Robbie's of Islamorada feeding a school of tarpon on August 15 in Islamorada, Florida when one of the silver kings momentarily swallowed his hand and a fair amount of forearm.

Courtney Craver, Austin's mother, told Storyful it is a tradition to bring her family to the Florida Keys in the summer to see who can have the most up-close-and-personal feeding encounter with a tarpon.

"The person with the highest scratch wins $20!" Craver said.

Craver says you must have the highest scratch on your arm to be the winner.

In this case, Courtney told Storyful it was a draw because both Austin and his friend had blood dripping from their hands.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsfloridafishu.s. & worldcaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed, mother and 4 kids injured in Port Richmond crash
Severe storms leave trail of destruction across parts of NJ
DA speaks on charges in connection to Philadelphia shootout
Action News Troubleshooters: College campus debit card warning
Flight instructor, former military pilot identified as Delaware plane crash victims
2 armed home invasions under investigation in West Chester
AccuWeather: Heat, humidity, and storms next two days
Show More
Bucks County swim club temporarily closed after storm injures 9
2 arrested after police chase stolen U-Haul in Delaware
'McDonald's Mary' celebrates 40 years at work
Six Flags Great Adventure forced to close early due to power outage
Wife of man killed by wave adjusts to life as single mom of 6
More TOP STORIES News