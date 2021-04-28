Hobbies & Interests

Warm weather brings out gardeners in Delaware County

By
HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Look inside Taddeo's Greenhouses in Havertown, Pennsylvania and you will see lush greens, pale purples, vibrant yellows and pinks that pop.

The vegetables aren't ripe yet, but this is the season to get your garden in shape.

"When the sun is out, people are definitely out. They definitely have spring fever," said co-owner Michael Taddeo

Taddeo's grandfather opened the business in 1954. This third-generation greenhouse has seen plenty of springs, but since the pandemic started, they've noticed a difference.

"With everybody being home, people have discovered gardening again," Taddeo said.



Some customers are seasoned pros, but others are new at this and need a little guidance.

"We definitely give them advice and guide them on whether they have sun or shade, things of that nature. If they want annuals or perennials, whatever they're looking for, whatever catches their eye," Taddeo said.

John Blahnik of Ardmore has made multiple trips here in recent weeks.

"I got some sun sugars and some zucchini," Blahnik said.

The tomato variety and zucchini are heading to a community garden, which Blahnik said has gotten extra attention during the pandemic.

"I'm retired now so I would be out there. Everybody is now more involved, and they're taking care of their plants, and they're more interested in what's involved to make a good plant grow," he said.
