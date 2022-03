HOLMES, Pennsylvania -- It was a real messy Saturday for a neighborhood in Delaware County after a sewer replacement project had some problems resulting in street flooding.Neighbors say the sewer drain is being repaired on Winona Avenue in Holmes, Pa.But crews reportedly disconnected the old drain giving the water no place to go but out onto the street.The township has been notified, according to reports.For now, though, neighbors say they're just keeping watch to keep cars from coming down their flooded street.