HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A fire damaged the roof of a Home Depot store in Mercer County, New Jersey on Wednesday morning.Chopper 6 was over the scene in the 700 block of Route 130 in Hamilton Township.That's where the fire was reported around 10:30 a.m.The fire destroyed a section of solar panels on top of the store's roof.So far there's no word on what might have sparked the fire.No injuries were reported.