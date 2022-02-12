Several thousand dollars, car stolen during violent home invasion in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a violent home invasion in Northeast Philadelphia.Police say they were called to the 6900 block of Horrocks Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday for a robbery.Officials say four suspects managed to force their way through a basement door to gain entry to the house.Once inside, police say the suspects assaulted a 41-year-old man.Authorities say the suspects stole $10,000 in coins, $8,000 in cash, $10,000 in checks and a 2019 white Toyota.The victim refused medical treatment and is expected to be okay.Police say the suspects remain at large and are not known to the victim.Northeast Detectives are investigating.