Several thousand dollars, car stolen during violent home invasion in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a violent home invasion in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police say they were called to the 6900 block of Horrocks Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday for a robbery.

Officials say four suspects managed to force their way through a basement door to gain entry to the house.

Once inside, police say the suspects assaulted a 41-year-old man.

Authorities say the suspects stole $10,000 in coins, $8,000 in cash, $10,000 in checks and a 2019 white Toyota.

The victim refused medical treatment and is expected to be okay.

Police say the suspects remain at large and are not known to the victim.

Northeast Detectives are investigating.
