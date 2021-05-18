Home & Garden

Laurel Rittenhouse Square will be the tallest all-residential tower in Philly

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Hard hat tour of Rittenhouse's new luxury high-rise

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You may have noticed the high-rise construction at the corner of 19th and Walnut streets over the past six years. On Tuesday, we got a first look at the Laurel Rittenhouse Square.

It's about halfway completed. Twenty-six of the 48 floors are complete, and when it's done this will be the tallest all-residential tower in Philadelphia.

A peek at the renderings shows the panoramic views of the city and Rittenhouse Square.

The Laurel will also feature 44,000 square feet of high-end retail space on the first three floors wrapping around Walnut, Sansom and 20th streets.

It also includes Philadelphia's first Equinox Fitness.



Once completed in 2022, there will be 64 condominiums and 189 apartments. Thirty-five percent of the units are already sold.

"It's really for those who want the urban city experience because we have the best of all worlds," says Brian Emmons, the vice president of Southern Land Company. "Our pricing starts at $2.5 million and goes to $25 million for the 48th floor."

That $25 million gets you up to 9,000 square feet.

Residents at The Laurel will have access to a fleet of aircraft as well.

We're told half of the buyers so far are coming from within three blocks of the building.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenphiladelphialuxury homesapartmentrittenhouse square
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disgruntled neighbor accused of dognapping neighbor's pet
3 injured after falling down elevator shaft during fight
Today is Pennsylvania Primary Day | What you need to know
Short on staff, Ocean City restaurant enlists a robot helper
'So I raped you.' Facebook message renews fight for justice
Business owner searching for vandal who tagged her restaurant
Charter high school students create book for children in Rwanda
Show More
Penn State faculty senate votes to change use of common phrases like 'freshman'
Wildfire in Pemberton, New Jersey now 50% contained
60% of US adults have at least one dose of COVID vaccine
Congress OKs bill to fight hate crimes against Asian Americans
Woman dies after being shot outside 7-Eleven store
More TOP STORIES News