Spooky! House listing with photos of man in 'Scream' mask goes viral

In the spirit of Halloween, James Pyle staged the photos to feature a man wearing the mask from the 'Scream' movies.
"Halloween is my favorite holiday and so we thought this would be good season to incorporate doing something fun with a listing," Pyle explained. "The homeowners are very good friends of mine and they told me 'do whatever you want, have fun with it.'"
From raking leaves in the backyard and carving a pumpkin in the quaint kitchen to using the bathroom and hiding behind a sheer curtain, the unique shots quickly helped the home get some additional attention online.
The 1,568 square foot single-family home on Chestnut Street, listed for $105,000, was posted on Zillow over the weekend and quickly went viral.
