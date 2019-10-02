Spooky! House listing with photos of man in 'Scream' mask goes viral

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5128214" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Pa. real estate listing includes a spicy adult den. Watch Gray Hall's report on Action News at 5 p.m. on February 8, 2019.

LANSING, Michigan (WPVI) -- A realtor in Lansing, Michigan came up with a festive way to generate buzz for a two-story, four-bedroom home, according to CNN.In the spirit of Halloween, James Pyle staged the photos to feature a man wearing the mask from the 'Scream' movies."Halloween is my favorite holiday and so we thought this would be good season to incorporate doing something fun with a listing," Pyle explained. "The homeowners are very good friends of mine and they told me 'do whatever you want, have fun with it.'"From raking leaves in the backyard and carving a pumpkin in the quaint kitchen to using the bathroom and hiding behind a sheer curtain, the unique shots quickly helped the home get some additional attention online.The 1,568 square foot single-family home on Chestnut Street, listed for $105,000, was posted on Zillow over the weekend and quickly went viral.