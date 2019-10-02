Home & Garden

Spooky! House listing with photos of man in 'Scream' mask goes viral

LANSING, Michigan (WPVI) -- A realtor in Lansing, Michigan came up with a festive way to generate buzz for a two-story, four-bedroom home, according to CNN.

In the spirit of Halloween, James Pyle staged the photos to feature a man wearing the mask from the 'Scream' movies.

"Halloween is my favorite holiday and so we thought this would be good season to incorporate doing something fun with a listing," Pyle explained. "The homeowners are very good friends of mine and they told me 'do whatever you want, have fun with it.'"


EMBED More News Videos

Pa. real estate listing includes a spicy adult den. Watch Gray Hall's report on Action News at 5 p.m. on February 8, 2019.



From raking leaves in the backyard and carving a pumpkin in the quaint kitchen to using the bathroom and hiding behind a sheer curtain, the unique shots quickly helped the home get some additional attention online.



The 1,568 square foot single-family home on Chestnut Street, listed for $105,000, was posted on Zillow over the weekend and quickly went viral.


ABC News also contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenhalloweenreal estatehaunted house
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged with burning baby's body, dealing meth with girlfriend
LIVE | Fatalities after WWII plane crashes in fireball at CT airport
Pizza shop customers robbed at gunpoint
Phillies to extend protective netting for 2020 season
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
AccuWeather: Record heat in many, many areas today
Dash cam captures thief's stunned face mid-robbery
Show More
Florida man cuts brakes on neighbors' scooters
UDel students living at hotels will be asked to leave: Mayor
Disturbing doorbell cam video shows California woman being assaulted
Police discover large marijuana grow operation behind a shower
Miracle baby born with fatal condition defies the odds
More TOP STORIES News