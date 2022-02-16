stabbing

Passerby finds homeless man stabbed to death in North Philadelphia

Arriving officers located the man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Passerby finds homeless man stabbed to death in North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A homeless man was found dead with multiple stab wounds in North Philadelphia.

According to authorities, a passerby discovered the man along the 1700 block of West Huntingdon Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The passerby called police.



Though investigators have not been able to identify the victim as of yet, they say he appears to be in his 30s.

There is no word on a suspect or motive at this time.

