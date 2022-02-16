caught on video

Dashcam video catches tire slamming into Pennsylvania police car

SPRING TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police officers in Pennsylvania were caught by surprise while monitoring traffic on Monday.

A pickup truck lost a tire, which then rolled down the road and smashed directly into their cruiser's windshield.

This happened in the 1300 block of Zion Road in Spring Township, Centre County.

The officers were inside the vehicle at the time but were not injured.

The pickup truck driver also escaped the incident unharmed.

The department said the tire launched off the patrol car after impact and avoided hitting any other vehicles.
