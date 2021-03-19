PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than a dozen homes in North Philadelphia were evacuated due to a rupture in a gas line that caused a leak.
Chopper 6 was over the scene near 18th and Diamond Streets.
The gas leak was reported just before 10:30 a.m. Friday while maintenance work was underway.
Officials with the company say the homes were evacuated out of an "abundance of caution."
In an update sent shortly before 1 p.m., Philadelphia police said the scene was released and the area has been reopened.
Homes evacuated after gas line ruptured in North Philadelphia
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News