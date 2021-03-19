Homes evacuated after gas line ruptured in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than a dozen homes in North Philadelphia were evacuated due to a rupture in a gas line that caused a leak.Chopper 6 was over the scene near 18th and Diamond Streets.The gas leak was reported just before 10:30 a.m. Friday while maintenance work was underway.Officials with the company say the homes were evacuated out of an "abundance of caution."In an update sent shortly before 1 p.m., Philadelphia police said the scene was released and the area has been reopened.