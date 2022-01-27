homicide investigation

Officials investigate homicide after woman found dead inside home in Mount Laurel, NJ

Andrew Kramer, 31, of Mantua, was taken into custody as a person of interest on charges stemming from the investigation.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Burlington County officials are investigating a homicide after a woman's body was discovered inside of her home Wednesday afternoon.

Police say 38-year-old Melissa Malcolm was found dead in her bed after officers entered her Mount Laurel residence at 12:30 p.m. to conduct a wellness check after she did not show up for work.

The preliminary investigation indicated she suffered blunt force trauma to the head. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

Authorities say Kramer, who was acquainted with Malcolm, utilized her debit card to withdraw money from cash machines at convenience stores Wednesday around 2:15 a.m. in Marlton and 4 a.m. in Brooklawn.

He was seen driving her silver 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee at the time, according to police.

Officials say Kramer was spotted next in Philadelphia where, at gunpoint, he approached a man and told him he needed a ride.

The victim told Kramer that he could stay in his garage, according to authorities.

After Kramer entered the garage, the victim locked him in and called police, who arrived and took him into custody.

Kramer is being charged by the Philadelphia Police Department with weapons offenses and making terroristic threats.

The BCPO is preparing charges against Kramer for credit card and motor vehicle theft.

Police are asking for the public's help to locate Malcolm's vehicle, which carries New Jersey license plate number M73 HKY.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mount Laurel Police Department at 856-234-1414, ext. 1524.

