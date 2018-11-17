Hot air balloon full of fireworks explodes midair during festival in Myanmar

EMBED </>More Videos

An exploding hot air balloon fell 300 feet onto a crowd of spectators during the Tazaungdaing Festival of Lights in Myanmar. (Ye Aung Thu/AFP/Getty Images)

TANUGGYI, Myanmar --
A hot air balloon packed with pyrotechnics exploded over a crowd during a popular festival in Myanmar, sending revelers running for cover.

The frightening scene unfolded Nov. 14 during the Tazaungdaing Festival of Lights, an annual celebration that marks the end of the wet season in Myanmar. According to local media reports, festival organizers invite participants to launch unmanned balloons full of fireworks to usher in a new season.

One of those balloons burst into flames during Wednesday's festival. Video shot by a spectator showed the balloon slowly ascending while fireworks shoot from its sides. In an instant, the balloon exploded, sending fireworks shooting toward the ground as the balloon came crashing down toward the crowd.

At least nine people were injured in the incident, festival organizers told the BBC. Though this particular explosion was not a fatal accident, similar incidents in years past have reportedly resulted in multiple fatalities.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldexplosionballoonfireworkshot air balloon crashaccident
Top Stories
Attorney: Woman in GoFundMe case says she was used and set up
Triple shooting leaves one dead in South Philadelphia
Part of Route 129 in Trenton closed due to accident
Man abducted, bound and robbed in NE Philadelphia
Action News Reporter Suffers Dangerous Condition Sparked by Exercise
16-year-old arrested for murder of Ventnor man
Police: Suspects sought in dangerous prank in University City
Vernon Odom named "Person of the Year"
Show More
Man dies after possible attack with a hammer in West Oak Lane
Trooper struck, injured at crash scene on NJ Turnpike
Report slams Wilmington over 3 firefighter deaths
Red Paw Relief equipment stolen in Northeast Philadelphia
Police: Man arrested after firing gun in road rage incident
More News