Relief from the heat is on the way for the Delaware Valley

On Sunday, Philadelphia hit 99 degrees - a new record for the day.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Relief should be coming to Philadelphia on Monday evening as a sweltering heat wave is expected to come to an end.

On Independence Mall, Nitin Shivappa, of Phoenixville, brought his parents out early to check out sites around the city, including the Liberty Bell.

"Heat's definitely a factor," said Shivappa. "After 12 p.m., I wouldn't bring them here."

The Caylor family from Naperville, Illinois has stuck to their itinerary but make sure to stay hydrated.

"We're from Chicago area so we get similar heat," said Ms. Caylor. "We drink water all the time. It's one of my things, just drink, drink, drink as much water as you can."

On Sunday, Philadelphia hit 99 degrees - a new record for the day. Records were also tied or set in Reading, Allentown and Trenton.

Monday is the last day of the heat health emergency in Philadelphia.

"I'm a summer baby. I was born in July so you would have thought I would be accustomed to it by now. And I've been living in Philly all my life," said Lorenzo Venters of Logan, who was out for his walk along Kelly Drive.

A lot of people tried to get out to Kelly Drive early in the morning.

"I decided to take my dog out at 7:30 this morning because it's just too hot for him and for me to go for a walk," said Marni Davis of Fairmount.

And while it was a bit muggy, some early risers were rewarded.

"I tried to get out extra early today because it was so hot, but actually now that I'm here there's a nice little breeze," said Julie Conover of Center City.

The city extended their hours for their cooling centers through Monday.