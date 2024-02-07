2 officers shot in East Lansdowne, Delaware County; officers surround burning home

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two police officers were shot Wednesday afternoon when they responded to reports of a shooting at a home in East Lansdowne, Delaware County.

Sources said an 11-year-old was shot inside the home in the unit block of Lewis Avenue.

As soon as officers arrived, a person started shooting at them, sources told Action News. Two officers were hit.

Raw video: 2 officers shot in East Lansdowne, Delaware County as police surround burning home

One of the officers is with the Lansdowne Police Department and the other is with the East Lansdowne Police Department, Action News has learned.

Chopper video showed a police officer being carried away from the scene and being put in an ambulance. A SWAT vehicle was also seen busting down a wall of the home.

Both police officers were conscious and alert at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

Flames could also be seen from the initial house police responded to.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.