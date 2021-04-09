world record

After growing more than 24 feet of fingernails, Houston woman cuts them off

Houston woman named in Guinness World Records

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston woman who held the Guinness World Record for the longest fingernails on a pair of hands has had them cut after nearly 30 years.

Ayanna Williams considers herself a nail artist. In 2017, she was confirmed as the Guinness World Record holder. At the time, each of her nails was at least 20 inches long. The nail on her thumb set a record at 26 inches.

Back then, if you lined up all of her nails, they would measure a total of 18 feet. She reportedly needed more than two bottles of polish and 20 hours to do a manicure. Along with her nails, that task had grown in enormity as well.

According to Guinness World Records, Williams had broken her own record with a new total of more than 24 feet before finally parting with her grand manicure last weekend.



After confirming their length, a doctor in Fort Worth used an electric rotary tool to cut the famous nails.



Williams, who hadn't cut her nails since the early 1990s, told Guinness it was a bittersweet decision.

Her record-breaking nails are now immortalized with the updated record title and new display at Ripley's Believe It or Not! Orlando Odditorium.

"Even though it's just my nails, it's going to be awesome," Williams said. "It's history for my kids and my grandkids. It's very exciting."

She is encouraging the next history-making nail enthusiast to grow their nails and go for a title.

"Do what you want to do! Let everyone be themselves," Williams said. "If you want to grow your nails long, do it!"

The video featured above is from a previous report.
