2-month-old among 58 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

Fifty-eight new cases of coronavirus were announced Tuesday in Montgomery County with the latest patients ranging in age from 2-months- to 78-years-old.

The new cases bring the county total to 564, the second-worst in the state of Pennsylvania.

County officials also announce two new deaths, two men, both from Horsham Township, living in different households. Officials said both had underlying medical conditions.

Officials said the drive-through testing site at Temple University's Ambler campus in Upper Dublin Township will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday by appointment only.

For more information and to register for an appointment, visit the county's website or call 610-631-3000.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News