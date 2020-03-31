2-month-old among 58 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

Fifty-eight new cases of coronavirus were announced Tuesday in Montgomery County with the latest patients ranging in age from 2-months- to 78-years-old.
The new cases bring the county total to 564, the second-worst in the state of Pennsylvania.
County officials also announce two new deaths, two men, both from Horsham Township, living in different households. Officials said both had underlying medical conditions.
Officials said the drive-through testing site at Temple University's Ambler campus in Upper Dublin Township will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday by appointment only.
For more information and to register for an appointment, visit the county's website or call 610-631-3000.
