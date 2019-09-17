Human remains found in Philadelphia; could be tied to 2003 missing person case

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police say human remains have been discovered in Philadelphia and it could be tied to a missing person case back in 2003.

The discovery was made on Monday around 3:30 p.m. at a storage facility in Northeast Philadelphia.



State police say they received a tip on a missing person investigation from 2003 out of Montoursville, Pennsylvania.

The tip led authorities to the discovery of human remains. The remains have not been identified at this time.

Jade Gillette Babcock, 49, of Philadelphia, has been taken into custody. Babcock is being charged with abuse of corpse and other related offenses.

No further information is available at this time.
