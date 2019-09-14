Human remains found in Smyrna, Delaware believed to be those of child, police say

SMYRNA, Delaware (WPVI) -- The human remains that were found in a Smyrna baseball field on Friday are those of a child under the age of 10, according to police.Officers were alerted around 8:30 p.m. Friday to human remains being located in the area of the Little Lass Field on Duck Creek Parkway.The Action Cam showed detectives still on the scene Saturday afternoon.They are working in conjunction with officials from the Delaware Attorney General's Office, the office of the Chief Medical Examiner and members of the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office.The investigation is active and ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 302-653-9217.No further details have been released.