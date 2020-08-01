Police find group of 300 to 400 people partying in Strawberry Mansion

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, police received the initial call concerning a man with a gun on the 2500 block of North 33rd Street in Strawberry Mansion.
When officers arrived, police said they found a rowdy crowd of 300 to 400 people in the roadway.
Additional officers were called in to help break up the group.
At one point, someone jumped on the hood of a police car damaging the vehicle's windshield.
Police were eventually able to disperse the crowd.
No arrests were made. There was no further information on if a man with a gun was located.
This is the second weekend in a row that there's been a huge gathering in Philadelphia amid the coronavirus pandemic where city and state leaders prohibit large groups.
