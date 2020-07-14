Health & Fitness

Philadelphia prohibiting large public events through February

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia will not permit any large public events for the next several months as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Action News has learned that order will be in effect through February 28, 2021.

The fate of any events that would potentially be impacted - including whether they could be staged without crowds - was not immediately known.

That was the case earlier this month when Welcome America went on as a virtual event.

RELATED: Videos show large block party in Southwest Philadelphia despite COVID-19 guidelines

More details are expected at a city news conference at 1 p.m. You can watch that live on 6abc.com and the 6abc app.

Action News reporter Chad Pradelli will be at the news conference and will have more details throughout the day.
