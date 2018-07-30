EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3849243" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hundreds of teens cause chaos in North Philly. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at Noon on July 30, 2018.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video along North Broad Street after a group of about 300 teenagers crowded the area Sunday night.It's not clear why the large group descended onto Broad Street at around 7:30 p.m.Police are looking to identify a small faction of the kids; those who were fighting and damaging property inside a Wendy's fast-food restaurant near the Liacouras Center and one other business, flipping over tables and chairs."I was like, 'What is going on?' There were a bunch of high school kids running around, cops were chasing them down," said Temple University student Kate Dartey.Police are reviewing social media to determine if this was a planned meet-up.Police Commissioner Richard Ross says often times investigators can stop social media meet-ups before they happen."In many cases as we have early indicators that something was going to happen. In this case, we didn't have that," Ross said.Commissioner Ross says two teens were hurt in the fights that broke out and a small portion of the crowd began throwing rocks towards police officers."Someone threw a rock that shattered the rear window of our police vehicle," said Ross.Most of the teens did not participate in any criminal activity, and Broad Street was cleared by 10 p.m.No arrests were made.------