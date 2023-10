Double shooting leaves 1 dead, another critical in Hunting Park

Police say an 18-year-old was shot and died at the hospital.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A double shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section has left one person dead and another person in critical condition.

It happened on the 3900 block of North 6th Street.

A 25-year-old man was also shot and is fighting for his life.

So far police have no suspects in custody.