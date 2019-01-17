PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A jury has found Joshua Hupperterz guilty of the murder of Temple University student Jenna Burleigh in the summer of 2017.
After deliberating less than 90 minutes Thursday, the jury convicted Hupperterz on all counts.
The original allegation is that Hupperterz beat and strangled Burleigh and then put her body in a plastic container and took to Hupperturz's grandmother's house near Scranton.
Investigators said Hupperterz and Burleigh met at a Temple area bar in August 2017, then at closing time the pair went to Hupperterz's apartment a short distance away on the 1700 block of North 16th Street where there was a brutal altercation and he killed her.
In a surprise twist, Hupperterz pleaded guilty to the abuse of a corpse but his attorney then claimed in court Jenna's killer was Hupperterz's roommate, who was asleep in another part of the apartment.
The sentencing phase began immediately after the verdict was delivered.
Burleigh's mother, father, friends and other family members read victim impact statements.
Hupperterz declined the opportunity to address the court.
He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
